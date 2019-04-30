Try Home Chef’s Flexible Meal Kits With An Exclusive Daily Beast Discount

By now, meal subscription plans are ubiquitous. Services that help you save time and eat well without the guesswork, shopping, and hassle added to your week are great, but Home Chef takes it a step further by letting you be choosy and specific about the meals they send you. Home Chef's emphasis on flexibility means whatever you want goes. Very user-friendly filtering lets you choose your meals based on your exact preferences, from dietary ones like low-carb to whatever you don’t want in the meal. You can leave out the pork, the milk, the wheat, and so on — or you can swap proteins in meals whose other ingredients or style you’re otherwise into. (Shrimp out, dark meat chicken in!)

And right now, Home Chef is offering Daily Beast readers $20 off of their first four meals, or $80 off your first order — a good opportunity to try this meal subscription and see just how much your week will change without tending to your own cooking every evening. Home Chef adds 38 new meal options every single week, which all come with easy-to-follow recipes that you can cook in about 30 minutes. Your $80 limited-time discount opens a door to everything Home Chef offers, which covers the gamut. Looking for vegan-based and light meals? You got it. Looking for some comfort food or cooking for a big family? You got it. It’s pretty much right there in the name: Home Chef wants to be your home chef. This special rate won’t last forever so better to not let your food get cold on this one.

