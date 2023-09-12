Homeowner Shot at Escaped Killer Danelo Cavalcante After Rifle Theft: Report
ARMED & DANGEROUS
A Pennsylvania homeowner fired seven shots at Danelo Cavalcante after the escaped killer broke into his home and stole a .22-caliber rifle, FOX29 reported. It was the latest dramatic incident in the 12 days since the 34-year-old Brazilian scaled the walls of Chester County prison—where he was serving life without parole for the murder of his ex-girlfriend—and went on the run. On Tuesday, the search area focused on North Coventry Township, where schools were closed for the day and residents warned in a “reverse 911” call to stay indoors. “He is armed. Residents in the area are asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors. Do not approach. Call 911 if seen,” Pennsylvania State Police said. Meanwhile, police have pushed back against suggestions that their blunders have allowed Cavalcante to get through their net and say they should hold the advantage now that the fugitive is in a more rural area, the Associated Press reported.