SOME CONSIGLIERE

Hope Hicks, Who Saw Everything and Said Nothing, Just Exposed Donald Trump

Her stilettos clicking down the marble halls of the Rayburn Building was the sound of the stone wall cracking, from the inside out.

Margaret Carlson

opinion

Alex Wong/Getty

“Hopey” Hicks, as the Donald calls her, may have been the least likely White House aide to defy President Trump.

“It’s a farce,” said Democrats as they left for their lunch break after a morning listening to her testimony.

Who wouldn’t be upset with someone who wouldn’t even answer where she sat in the West Wing (Answer: in the office closest to the Oval where all Trump had to do was call “Hopey, Hopey” and she’d come running)? When Hicks tried to answer a question about getting former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to un-recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller investigation, she was cut off by counsel asserting blanket immunity. It was, said Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, “obstruction of justice in action.”