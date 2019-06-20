“Hopey” Hicks, as the Donald calls her, may have been the least likely White House aide to defy President Trump.

“It’s a farce,” said Democrats as they left for their lunch break after a morning listening to her testimony.

Who wouldn’t be upset with someone who wouldn’t even answer where she sat in the West Wing (Answer: in the office closest to the Oval where all Trump had to do was call “Hopey, Hopey” and she’d come running)? When Hicks tried to answer a question about getting former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to un-recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller investigation, she was cut off by counsel asserting blanket immunity. It was, said Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, “obstruction of justice in action.”