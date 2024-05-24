Horror Singapore Airlines Flight Left 22 People With Spinal Injuries

The hospital where a group of Singapore Airlines passengers are being treated for horrific injuries caused when the flight encountered severe turbulence has detailed the extent of the damage done to those affected.

In a press conference and on Facebook, the Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital confirmed 22 passengers suffered spine and spinal cord injuries, while 6 have skull and brain injuries and another 13 include bone, muscle and other injuries. A 73-year-old British man died on the Singapore Airlines flight, SQ321, which was flying from London en route to Singapore on May 21 when the airplane hit bad weather and was diverted to Bangkok. In a statement, Singapore Airlines said two crew were among the injured.

In total, 211 passengers and 18 crew were on the flight when it descended 6,000-feet descent in approximately three minutes. A cause for the turbulence has yet to be determined. Passengers told the BBC of the moments when the plane suddenly dropped, and those who weren’t wearing their seatbelts “launched immediately into the ceiling.”

Some of the patients sustained multiple injuries, hospital director Adinun Kittiratanapaibool said at a news conference Thursday, adding it was too early to tell whether the injuries were permanent or not. None of those in ICU were in life-threatening condition, he said.

As of the afternoon of May 23, the total number of patients still hospitalized was 41. Most of those injured passengers are British (10), followed by 9 Australians, 7 Malaysians and 4 Filipinos. Americans injured count for 2 while a number of other nationalities also counted to the list, including New Zealanders, Burmese, Irish and Icelandic.

22 women are injured while 19 were male, the hospital added.

Initially, 85 passengers were transferred to various hospitals for treatment while another 19 patients received treatment at Samitivej Suvarnabhumi Medical Clinic, bringing the total number of patients to 104.

Passengers have detailed the terrifying experience, including Andrew Davies, who told CNN Wednesday that “hell broke loose” as the flight encountered turbulence.

“The plane just felt like it had dropped. It probably only lasted a few seconds, but I remember vividly seeing shoes and iPads and iPhones and cushions and blankets and cookware and plates and cups flying through the air and crashing into the ceiling,” he said. “The gentleman next to me had a cup of coffee which went straight all over me and up to the ceiling.”

Singapore Airlines said it is in contact with all the passengers and crew members who are still in Bangkok, and that its CEO, Goh Choon Phong, “has been meeting the affected passengers, crew, their family members and loved ones in Bangkok today to personally offer his support and to understand their concerns.”

Phong said in a statement: “The well-being of our passengers and crew members remains our priority. I have given them my personal assurance that we will take care of them during this difficult time. Our staff volunteers are here to provide each passenger with updates and the necessary assistance. We have also facilitated the travel of their family members and loved ones to Bangkok and ensured that they are taken care of too.

“On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone in Singapore, Thailand, and around the world, who have assisted us during this difficult time. This includes Singapore Changi Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airport, as well as our other aviation partners. I would also like to especially thank the staff at Bangkok Hospital, Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, and Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital, who have been caring tirelessly for our passengers and crew.”