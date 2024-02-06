House Dem Brutally Hits Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Gross Bathroom Claim

A House Democrat got into a wild war of words with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday involving mutual accusations of poor restroom behavior and an allegation of white supremacy.

It all started earlier in the day when Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) railed against the MAGA congresswoman during a hearing of the House Rules Committee. McGovern, the top Democrat on the committee, fumed against her attempts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and censure his Democratic colleague, Ilhan Omar, on the basis of a mistranslated speech.

“The clowns are running the circus around here,” McGovern raged. “And we’re wasting hours and hours of time this week on Marjorie Taylor Greene because what? She wants to impeach somebody. And don’t even get me started on her absurd censure resolution of Congresswoman Omar that she introduced because she doesn’t know how to use Google Translate.”

His screed didn’t escape the Georgia Republican’s attention. “Wow this is coming from the same guy who is well known to lay his suit jacket on the actual bathroom floor while spending a lot of time in the stall of the first floor bathroom of the Capitol,” Green wrote in a post on X replying to footage of his comments. “Eww. That’s probably when he comes up with all this [poop emoji].”

Around an hour later, she shared an image of McGovern captioned: “This jacket could be the one that McGovern laid on the men’s bathroom floor in the Capitol. So nasty.”

“No idea what you’re talking about,” McGovern wrote in reply to Greene. “[W]hat are you doing in the men’s bathroom aren’t you late for a klan meeting?”