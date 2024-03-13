Controversial Bill That Could Ban TikTok in U.S. Clears Major Hurdle

The House passed a bill Wednesday that would effectively ban TikTok in the U.S. if it passes the Senate and is signed by Joe Biden—controversial legislation that’s caused an uproar among young adults and children who use the platform.

Biden has already indicated he’d sign the bill if it reaches his desk, though it’s unclear what future the bill holds in the Senate, where members have largely remained mum about the legislation.

The House voted overwhelmingly in favor of the bill, 352-65, with 15 Republicans and 50 Democrats voting in opposition. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) was the only lawmaker to vote present, and 14 members did not vote at all.

That vote came despite Donald Trump indicating he’s against a TikTok ban.

The bill seeks to remove TikTok from U.S. app stores unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divests from the platform. Lawmakers have cited privacy and data-sharing concerns as reason the legislation is needed.

TikTok has been used by roughly 170 million Americans, exploding in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and sustaining its cultural relevance into 2024.

In a statement, TikTok called on lawmakers to “listen to their constituents and realize the impact on the economy.”

The bill, dubbed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, was introduced March 5 by Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL). Two days later, House members on the on the Energy and Commerce Committee voted unanimously to approve the bill, which says TikTok is a threat to national security in its current state.