Trumpists to Alexander Vindman: ‘Fuck You for Your Service’

Colonel Alexander Vindman doesn't look the part of the lean, dashing Navy SEAL or Delta special operator of popular imagination. Nothing about his physical appearance screams intimidating. He looks like a middle-aged lieutenant colonel, a policy nerd who is a little soft around the middle from too many hours behind a desk every week and not enough roadwork.

For all that, the man who appeared before the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment proceedings Tuesday was a warrior carrying a powerful weapon: A reminder of the honor, modesty and integrity that have disappeared in the frothing Trumpian version of American military values. For all of Trump's obsession with the martial trappings of tanks on parade and flyovers and illusory talk of winning, the man testifying before Congress today was more steeped in the military's core values than Trump will ever be.

He came before the committee to testify about Donald Trump's corrupt actions as he witnessed them, and about the consequences of the commander in chief suborning the needs of the nation to those of a re-election campaign. He came as a man who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, not just the presidency, and not just one president.