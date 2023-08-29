House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Diagnosed With Blood Cancer

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, the congressman said Tuesday.

“After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done,” Scalise tweeted. “The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer.”

According to the American Cancer Society, multiple myeloma has about a 60 percent five-year relative survival rate. This means that a patient with that cancer is about 60 percent as likely as people without multiple myeloma to live for five years after diagnosis.

Scalise appeared to catch an early diagnosis, according to his statement.

“I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable,” he said.

The Republican said he has already started treatment and will continue for the next “several months.” During that time, he said he plans to keep serving in Congress.

“I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington continuing my work as a Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District,” he said.

More to come.