House Overwhelmingly Approves Billions to Support Israel

Over six months after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas—and as Israel continues to bombard Gaza—Congress moved forward on Saturday with a $26 billion proposal to provide security assistance to Israel and offer some humanitarian relief to Palestinians.

By an overwhelming vote of 366 lawmakers in favor and 58 against, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the so-called Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024.

The specific bill was approved as part of a broader package providing U.S. aid to Ukraine and Taiwan, along with other national security priorities.

The majority of the Israel package goes toward supporting the country as it pushes forward with its military campaign to eradicate Hamas, which has sparked international outcry over high civilian casualties.

More than $14 billion in the bill is earmarked to support Israeli and American military activities in the Middle East region, with an additional $5.2 billion for Israel’s air and missile defense systems.

There is $9.2 billion in the legislation to provide humanitarian relief to Palestinians in the form of food, water, and medical care, though some of that funding will be made available to other populations facing hardship due to war.

Thirty-seven Democrats, nearly all progressives, voted against the legislation, expressing grave concern about U.S. support for Israel's military campaign and offering a “blank check” to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The bill has broad bipartisan support and the backing of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.