House Progressives’ PAC Backs a Trio of New Candidates

With the 2022 primary season heading into full swing, the Congressional Progressive Caucus’ campaign arm is throwing its weight behind a trio of new candidates—and putting its coffers to use.

The CPC PAC is endorsing small-business-owner Michelle Vallejo in Texas’ 15th Congressional District, state Sen. Sydney Kamlager in California’s 37th and activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost in Florida’s 10th. Vallejo is heading into a runoff primary election against moderate Democratic attorney Ruben Ramirez on May 24, while Kamlager and Frost have primaries for open seats on June 7 and Aug. 23, respectively.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), chair emeritus of the PAC, told The Daily Beast he’s excited about this new crop of candidates—and the potential to add to the Congressional Progressive Caucus’ membership totals. Currently, the CPC has 98 members in the House and has endorsed six other non-incumbent candidates so far.

“It's a good cycle for us,” Pocan said.

For Kamlager and Frost, the primary is the hard part. If they are successful, they are likely to win the general election given their heavily Democratic districts. But Vallejo is running in a more competitive district and is bound to face stiff competition with Republicans, should she win the nomination. Texas’ 15th Congressional District is expected to be one of the few truly competitive races in the state.

But Pocan said “electability is at the core” of how the PAC is choosing its candidates, noting that the organization doesn’t get involved in every race with a progressive on the ballot. He argued voters will be attracted to candidates who “are going to be the strongest fighters with the strongest values,” especially in the face of recent news about the Supreme Court’s draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pocan said the PAC was willing to spend in some primary races but acknowledged “there may be some candidates who we need to save some money for November for.”

Still, CPC PAC has already spent $200,000 digital and mail support for Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee (D), who’s in a heated Democratic primary to replace retiring Rep. Mike Doyle (D). Pocan said the PAC plans to continue investing in its slate of candidates, but added, “The money game has gotten very aggressive this campaign cycle, so, you know, we're being very strategic where we can best provide resources to help candidates win.”