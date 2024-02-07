The GOP-led House failed in a GOP-led bid to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday evening, a humiliating result for the party after months of assurances it would eject the Department of Homeland Security secretary over border security.

The motion was rejected in a 214-216 vote, with four Republicans crossing the aisle to join the Democrats in backing Mayorkas. They were identified as Reps. Blake D. Moore (UT), Mike Gallagher (WI), Tom McClintock (CA) and Ken Buck (CO) by The Washington Post.

Mere minutes later, a $17 billion aid package to Israel fell short of the two-thirds majority it needed, failing 250 to 180.

The standalone package was proposed by Republicans after party leadership indicated they planned to kill a bipartisan $118 billion deal that proposes sending aid to both Israel and Ukraine. The deal also proposes overhauling migration and asylum policies.

A Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman blasted Republicans for wasting “months with this baseless, unconstitutional impeachment,” telling The New York Times in a statement that “House Republicans will be remembered by history for trampling on the Constitution for political gain, rather than working to solve the serious challenges at our border.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.