VIDEO: Houston Cops Rescue Man and Dogs Trapped in 10 Feet of Water

As flooded southeast Texas braces for more rain on Sunday, Houston police have released bodycam video showing members of its marine unit rescuing a man and three dogs.

The group was trapped in 10 feet of water in a trailer park close to where the San Jacinto River enters Lake Houston until first responders loaded them onto jetski-type vehicles.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Saturday that 178 people and 122 pets had been rescued by first responders since storms brought destructive flooding to the areas.

The U.S. Coast Guard had to medevac a 12-hour-old baby from a hospital in the town of Cleveland, Texas, to a facility with an intensive care unit because ambulances could not drive on the under-water roads.

After a short break, the region was expected to get doused again on Sunday, with an extra 1 to 8 inches of rain that could trigger flash floods near already swollen rivers and creeks.