Houston Police Dog Dies After Being Left in K-9 Vehicle
POOR PUP
A Houston Police Department K-9 died from heat exhaustion this week after it was left in a patrol vehicle, authorities said. Police said 4-year-old Aron’s death was a “tragic accident” after he was left in a “running, air-conditioned patrol vehicle” that had its engine unexpectedly shut off. “When Aron’s police handler returned to the vehicle, it was discovered that the engine had shut off and Aron was in distress,” HPD said in a statement Tuesday. The pup was transported to an emergency vet, but ultimately ended up passing away from the heat. The police department attributed Aron’s death to a system failure in the vehicle, which is “equipped with a system that notifies the handler, sounds the horn, activates cooling fans, and rolls down the car windows, if for some reason the vehicle shuts down. That did not happen in this instance.”