Worldvertical orientation badge

Houthis Vow ‘Strong and Effective’ Response to Latest U.S. Strike

TENSIONS RISE

None of the U.S.-led strikes had weakened the Houthis’ ability to continue their maritime campaign in support of Palestinians, a spokesperson said.

Edith Olmsted

Breaking News Intern

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthi supreme political council, speaks while holding a gun, as supporters of the Houthi movement rally to denounce air strikes launched by the U.S. and Britain on Houthi targets, in Sanaa, Yemen

KHALED ABDULLAH

After another U.S. missile strike in Yemen on Saturday morning local time, the Houthis insisted that there was no significant impact on their military capabilities, and promised a strong response.

“This new strike will have a firm, strong and effective response,” Houthi spokesperson Nasruldeen Amer told Al Jazeera.

The strike targeted a Houthi radar site on a military base in Sana’a, Yemen’s capital. Two U.S. officials said that the location of the latest strike was chosen because it posed a threat to vessels in the Red Sea.

The U.S.S. Carney deployed Tomahawk style missiles to “degrade” the Houthi capabilities, and prevent them from continuing their months-long campaign to “attack and harass” Israeli-affiliated vessels, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command.

Another Houthi spokesperson, Mohammed Abdulsalam, told Reuters that none of the U.S.-led strikes had weakened the Houthis’ ability to continue their maritime campaign in support of Palestinians.

This latest strike occurred just one day after American and British forced launched a series of strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen.

On Friday hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in Sana’a, denouncing Israel and the United States.

Edith Olmsted

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.