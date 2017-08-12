How A White Power Rally in Charlottesville Turned Deadly

Following a protest held by several hundred torch-wielding white nationalists who clashed with counter protesters on the University of Virginia campus Friday, security concerns intensified ahead of a “Unite the Right” rally planned for Saturday.

Reporters live-tweeted from the protest Friday night, and continued to document the increasingly violent protests and counter-protests in Charlottesville.

A meme circulated on Twitter after an image was released of the white nationalists rally on Friday night.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency Saturday after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville erupted into violent clashes before the rally even began.

Many politicians are weighing in, and condemning, the white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville.

First lady Melania Trump condemned the violence on Twitter, tweeting, “Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence.”

President Trump followed suit roughly 45 minutes later, tweeting, “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one.”

As the crowds began to disperse from downtown Charlottesville, however, a vehicle plowed into demonstrators marching against the white supremacist gathering , leaving at least four injured counter-protesters in its wake.

One was confirmed dead, and 19 were injured, according to The Associated Press.

WARNING, THIS VIDEO IS GRAPHIC.

In remarks to the press from his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, President Donald Trump blamed "many sides" for the violence in Charlottesville. "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides," Trump said, adding the country needs to return to "law and order."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement that the Department of Justice is assisting law enforcement in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Senator Cory Gardner, a Republican from Colorado, called out President Donald Trump over his statement.