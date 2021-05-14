How Bibi Empowered the Supremacist Movement Fueling This Conflict

In one of his final acts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s multi-pronged efforts to remain in power laid the groundwork for the unprecedented burst of violence terrorizing Israeli streets—and helped to ignite the flames that have engulfed the lives of Jews and Arabs in the Holy Land alike.

Now, 71-year-old Netanyahu is poised to take advantage of the chaos to push Israel into a fifth consecutive electoral campaign, which would keep him in power as caretaker prime minister for up to six months.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions long predate Netanyahu, but “his actions have exacerbated them,” Shalom Lipner, a fellow at the Atlantic Council and 26-year veteran analyst in the Israeli prime minister’s office, told The Daily Beast.