How Chasten Buttigieg Gets Revenge Against Right-Wing Bigots

Chasten Buttigieg is no stranger to hate.

“I grew up with a litany of Tucker Carlsons, so I understand, or I have felt for years, what it is like to have your existence in humanity questioned, you know, for people to poke at you for simply existing,” he says on the latest episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast.

Buttigieg, who is married to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, joined the show to share more about his upcoming memoir, I Have Something to Tell You―For Young Adults, and reveal his secret to “fighting back” against conservatives and right-wing trolls on Twitter espousing anti-LGBTQ hatred and attacks, starting with this message: “I love that you’re so unhappy.”

He also tells TNA co-host Danielle Moodie what he considers allyship, and what he doesn’t, as well as his unfiltered opinion of the “It Gets Better” campaign from the 2010s.

“I didn’t know how to believe them,” he says.

Later on this episode: Co-host Andy Levy interviews Maggie Tokuda-Hall, the children’s book author who refused to let Scholastic censor her book, Love in the Library, which tells the story of how her grandparents fell in love in a Japanese internment camp during World War II.

It wasn’t an inconsequential part that they wanted her to take out, either. She shares what they wanted her to remove along with how her meeting with the company’s CEO went (Hint: not great).

