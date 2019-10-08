How Christianity Co-Opted Yom Kippur to Explain Jesus’ Death

We are in the midst of the Jewish High Holidays. Next week, Jews around the world will observe Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, with a roughly 25-hour period of fasting and intensive prayer. Most non-Jews (and maybe even some Jews), however, are unaware the history of Yom Kippur, its purpose, or, most surprising of all, its influence on Christianity.

The biblical basis for the Day of Atonement can be found in Leviticus 16, which describes a series of religious rituals and animal sacrifices that had to be performed in the Jerusalem Temple in order to keep the Temple clean. Ritual sacrifices were offered year round so it’s strange that a special day was required, but Yom Kippur was something like a religious deep clean.

Professor Liane Feldman, who teaches in the department of Hebrew and Judaic Studies at NYU, explained that “anything that slipped through the cracks or hasn’t been cleaned up yet or can’t be cleaned up by regular [sacrificial] offerings is taken care of by a series of five sacrifices offered on this day.” The reason behind the obsession with ritual cleanliness is that the Temple was the home of God. As Feldman puts it. “the Israelite God cannot live in an impure place.” If the Temple gets too dirty then there’s the risk that God might leave (which is a thing that God actually does in Ezekiel).