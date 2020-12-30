End of Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99   

How Fox News Made Us Sick in 2020

TOXIC INFOTAINMENT

The network largely spent the year treating the deadly pandemic like a culture war issue, downplaying the death toll and the science behind any preventative measures.

Maxwell Tani

Media reporter

Justin Baragona

Contributing Editor

This year, we found out what happens when Fox News tries to be “fair and balanced” to the deadliest virus in recent history.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country earlier this year, scientists, and public health experts begged the public not to politicize the virus. They warned of its lethality, its horrifying side effects, its contagiousness, and urged the media to share their warnings with American public and to promote responsible behavior.

But that didn’t seem to have much of an impact on Fox News, whose coverage of the coronavirus pandemic has, with few exceptions, seemed to largely treated the virus like an annoyance.