THEY THINK OF EVERYTHING
How Georgia Will Use ‘Moral Turpitude’ to Strip Black People of Their Votes in 2020
The laws date to Reconstruction and are vague enough that officials can decide ‘moral turpitude’ means whatever they want it mean. Guess who bears the brunt of that down South?
With each election, Republicans attempt new methods for disenfranchising communities of color. In 2016, voter ID laws became the new battlefield. In 2020, the big new battleground will be so-called “moral turpitude.”
This week, the state of Georgia has come under increasing pressure to change its moral turpitude law because it unfairly disenfranchises thousands of Georgians. In a state that could help decide the presidential race, this is a big deal.
Moral turpitude laws claim to target people who have committed “immoral” acts and therefore need to be disenfranchised, prevented from obtaining employment, or expelled for the supposed well-being of society. They have been around for a long time, but recently they have become a hot-button issue as progressives champion felon enfranchisement, immigration reform, and rely on large voter turnouts from communities of color.