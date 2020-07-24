How Leah Remini Helped Danny Masterson’s Rape Accusers Be Heard

On June 17, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced that actor Danny Masterson had been charged with three counts of rape.

Masterson, 44, best known as the star of That ’70s Show, is accused of forcibly raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. He is facing 45 years to life in prison if convicted. (Masterson’s attorney said, “Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”)

It has been a long journey for Masterson’s accusers—one that began, in part, with help from Leah Remini, the former Scientologist turned whistleblower.