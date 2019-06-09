“Less is more” doesn’t have the ring of “It’s the economy, stupid” but it sums up the Biden campaign’s rope-a-dope strategy, engaging as little as possible with the media and the public as other Democratic primary candidates punch themselves out. And why not, when the most recent RealClearPolitics average of national polls has Vice President Joe Biden more than 16 points ahead of his nearest rival, Bernie Sanders, in the crowded field.

One longtime Democrat put it this way, “For what is widely considered an establishment campaign, they’ve gone quite dark at the top.” And for good reason, he says, they figure time is on their side, some of these candidates will shake out and they don’t want to waste any resources on this stage of the race. They want to wait until they can see the proverbial whites of the surviving candidates’ eyes, when the race has more shape and feel to it.

Biden skipped a state Democratic convention in California last weekend where former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper got booed for saying socialism is “not the answer” if Democrats want to defeat President Trump and advance bold progressive ideas. Biden had a good excuse, he was in Ohio at an LGBTQ event. But he would not have been warmly received in a venue filled with activists working to push the party to the left.