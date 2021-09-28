How Long Until Ben Shapiro Becomes CEO of Facebook?

There’s a chance that Donald Trump could run for president, again, and despite him being banned from major social media platforms, the right-wing fuckery is still raging on Facebook. And it doesn’t seem like Mark Zuckerberg or anyone else at the company wants to admit it.

“The difference with Facebook is that it doesn’t want to admit that it’s [conservative-leaning] AM talk radio or that it’s a cable company whose biggest show is Sean Hannity,” New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose tells The New Abnormal host Molly Jong-Fast in Tuesday’s episode. “They really want to believe that they are promoting diverse opinions from across the political spectrum, even when the evidence says that that’s not true.”

Roose says that for a long time, his job was just figuring out if “Ben Shapiro had five of the top ten or seven of the top ten” most-engaged pages on the platform.

Then, NBC News reporter John Allen, the author of Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency, breaks down Biden’s infrastructure bill in a way that won’t make people nod off. In fact, it might annoy them: Those who aren’t ridiculously rich may still be taxed.

“You can only tax the rich, like the super-wealthy, so much, and it only produces a certain amount of dollars. But if you've got millions and millions of people who make between $100,000 and $500,000 a year, you can actually get more money out of taxing them a little bit more.”

Plus, Franita Tolson, vice dean for faculty and academic affairs and professor of law at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law, tells Molly about the moment she witnessed Ted Cruz trip up when asking her questions during a Voting Rights Act hearing.

