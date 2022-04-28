How Many Mike Myers Can ‘The Pentaverate’ Fit Into One Trailer?

Mike Myers is no stranger to playing several roles inside one cinematic universe—just look at the Austin Powers franchise. But for his latest project, the Netflix series The Pentaverate, the comedian ups his game by starring as eight different versions of himself.

Here’s our best stab at what’s going on in the series’ new trailer: All bound into one secret society called The Pentaverate, Mike Myers, Mike Myers, Mike Myers, and Mike Myers invite a newbie to join in on their next mission. That newcomer just so happens to be Mike Myers (obviously), playing a humble Canadian journalist looking to break a Watergate-esque scandal about the secret society. The current members of the Myers squadron include a high-ranking lord, an Australian media mogul, an ex-member of Putin’s oligarchy, and Alice Cooper’s former manager. Quite the bizarre collection of men.

It should come as no surprise that there’s a lot going on in this trailer. Beyond the phallic neon lights, Illuminati inquiries, and those classic Myers jokes (“What’s Dubrovnik? Is that a euphemism for being probed in your no-no hole?”), it’s difficult to catch a single breath in the two-minute fiasco.

Nevertheless, the journalist continues his mission to out the Pentaverate as the world’s most influential society, apparently because the future of humanity is at stake. Also, not that this has anything to do with the rest of the trailer, but according to Mike Myers, not only is the Illuminati a real group, but Jay-Z and Beyoncé are card-carrying members.

“That’s what Lemonade is about!” Keegan-Michael Key’s character shouts.

The Pentaverate also stars Ken Jeong, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West. The series is created by Myers and inspired by a bit in his 1993 dark romantic comedy So I Married An Axe Murderer.

The Pentaverate has a quintet theme: it will debut on Netflix on May 5 (5/5). But the bit stops there, as there are six episodes in all. Couldn’t go with the theme and cut it down to five, guys?