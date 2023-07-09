How Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Trying to Become Trump’s VP

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has bigger ambitions than just Congress, says Daily Beast reporter Zach Petrizzo on this episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast.

Petrizzo came on the show to break down Greene’s ousting from the House Freedom Caucus and how the congresswoman may be feeling about it now.

He also gives insight into where her rift with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) stands and Greene’s aspirations beyond Congress, which from what he’s seeing, include becoming Donald Trump’s pick for vice president.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

According to Petrizzo, she is making strategic moves to snag that veep spot.

“Greene has kind of cultivated this really wise relationship with [House Speaker Kevin] McCarthy, [and] one of McCarthy’s longtime advisers, this guy named Brian Jack, who is also one of Donald Trump’s closest policy advisers. So you have this very unique relationship,” he says. “Greene ultimately is trying to play her cards very wise here and, who knows, she might be VP one day,” he tells New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy.

Petrizzo and Andy also discuss the feud between Greene and Boebert, as well as his recent piece about Trump souring on “ultra MAGA” failed Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake for his VP position.

“I think Lake’s kind of definitely in the bottom,” says Petrizzo.

Plus! Andy and co-host Danielle Moodie listen to clips of Trump and Gov. DeSantis (R-FL) saying weird things. Or in Trump’s case, making odd noises.

And Andy makes a bold claim: Trump would be better than DeSantis on LGBTQ issues.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.