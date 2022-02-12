How Men Had Their Moment at New York Fashion Week

Men’s Day at NYFW

New York Men’s Day put a spotlight back on American menswear at New York Fashion Week. William Frederick’s made in Cleveland collection was a testament to American manufacturing with classic tailored shirt jackets and pants. Meanwhile, Perry Ellis launched their reboot with American sportswear fit for a new generation. Kristopher Fraser

Tia Adeola

Tia Adeola helped kick off NYFW at the ornately grand Prince George Ballroom in Flatiron.

Known for her Rococo flourishes of ruffles and ruching, the designer didn’t disappoint her many fans. The newest collection was filled to the brim with sexy sheer dresses and skin baring ensembles adorned with feathers, ruffles, shimmering metallics and the occasional lace and sequins. Menswear included satin pirate style shirts that Prince and his Revolution would’ve been happy to wear. Some pieces alluding to the widespread protest and government crackdowns in the designer’s home country of Nigeria made their way into the collection too, with the designer stating, “I share my thoughts and voice my opinions through my apparel, unhindered.” Sarah Shears

Trans Clothing Company

New York Fashion Week has long been accepting of transgender folks, such as Chromat designer Becca McCharen-Tran. This year, NYFW took the next step on the runway with a showcase by Trans Clothing Company featuring trans and nonbinary models. Among them: MMA trailblazer Fallon Fox, 10-year-old Noella and Livia Wolfe. Dawn Ennis