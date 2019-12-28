How the Politics of Personal Care Keep Punishing Women

Two or three times a year I walk a few blocks to a salon where a woman named Lola with faded pink highlights and tattooed arm sleeves makes sense of my hair. The salon has a relaxed ambiance with a bright gloss that telegraphs a sort of gender-neutral tastefulness. A cut and blow-dry for my long, fine hair takes about an hour and a half, and costs $95 before tip.

In New York City, Lola is legally prohibited from charging different prices for men’s and women’s cuts, just like in D.C., where the Washington Times earlier this year blared an Exclusive: Self-declared socialist AOC splurges on high-dollar hairdo as they reported the “news” that the junior congresswoman had paid $180 for low-lights and $80 for a cut, plus a 20-percent tip. The flurry of analysis that followed mostly concluded that she’d paid the going rate, rather than some exorbitant sum. Even the Trump-loving New York Post did person-on-the-street interviews where women from around the city reported spending similar amounts on a variety of styles.

According to a former employee who worked at the exclusive Warren Tricomi salon in 2009, Ivanka Trump regularly paid between $300-350 for highlights and $60-75 for brow shaping. Melania also came in every six weeks for highlights, that employee said, but insisted on paying the $50 model rate. Ten years later, prices have only increased.