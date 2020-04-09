How to Deal with Haircuts and Color At-Home, According to My Stylist

I have been going to the same hair stylist for the last three years, the longest relationship I’ve had with a person cutting my hair. Her name is Sarah Mazone and she works at Spoke and Weal in SoHo. She gets me. I see her every four months to chop off 1-2 inches of hair. The fact that I can’t get my hair done by her because of quarantine is annoying, but not as much as it is for others who see their stylists for more frequent cuts and color. While home, it’s hard to think about keeping your ends healthy, your fade tight, or your roots in check without an experienced professional to do the job. So, I’ve asked her for some recommendations on what to do (and what not to do) while you’re stuck and home and can’t get to a salon.

HOW TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR ROOTS:

When it comes to besting grey roots at home, Sarah recommends a temporary solution. As for what you shouldn’t do? “The number one thing to not do at home is BLEACH,” she says. “Blondes especially need to hang tight ‘til they can see their colorist. Brunettes coloring over grey may not end in disaster but can cause complications if you ever want to go lighter in the future. Bottom line: get the temporary or hold out!”

Oribe Airbrush Root Touch-Up Spray Buy on Sephora $ 32

R+Co BRIGHT SHADOWS Root Touch-Up Spray Buy on Sephora $ 26

Style Edit Root Concealer Touch Up Spray Buy on Amazon $ 25

HOW TO TAKE CARE OF HAIR CUTS:

As someone who will occasionally trim some pieces that are bugging me (I’M SORRY SARAH), I think it’s always useful to have a good pair of hair scissors around. But I’m not about to try and give myself the bob I normally have. “No need to give yourself a bad haircut when you can easily just wait it out,” she says. “Personally I’ve been taking this time to only air dry my hair and do my hair mask. That alone will make your hair healthier without cutting it.”

Professional BLACK Hair Scissor Buy on Amazon $ 31

Olaplex Hair Perfector Buy on Sephora $ 28

Guys, on the other hand, don’t have as much risk if they have short hair because it’ll most likely grow out by the time you’re back around the general public (you can always wear a hat). But if you must trim, “sticking with clippers and using the numbered attachments is the best route for men.”

Braun All-in-one Trimmer, $55 Buy on Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.