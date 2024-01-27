How to Get Rid of a Double Chin Without Surgery, According to Experts

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While submental fat (aka neck fat or double chin) is perfectly normal due to natural weight fluctuations, genetics, and loss of elasticity of the skin as we age, if this region has been a pain point for you lately, you are likely looking into ways to get rid of that double chin. Aside from weight loss (which is not always the culprit), chin liposuction and face lifts have become increasingly popular procedures for men and women looking to reduce the appearance of fat in the submental area (especially in younger patients). However, the procedure is not for everyone— not only because of budgetary constraints or willingness to undergo an invasive procedure.

“There are two distinct layers of fat that could contribute to the fullness under the chin. One is located directly under the skin and is amenable to removal by liposuction. Another one is located deep under the platysma muscle and can only be removed with a neck lift procedure,” says facelift expert and plastic surgeon Dr.Konstantin Vasyukevich. “One can tell the difference between the two by gently pinching the skin under the chin and evaluating the thickness of the skin fold.”

According to Vasyukevich, younger patients with better skin elasticity are better candidates for liposuction in this area, while those with more mature skin may require a neck lift. “The best candidate for submental liposuction is a patient of a younger demographic who has excess fullness in the lower face and under the chin. Good skin elasticity is a key determining factor for the success of submental liposuction,” he says.

Fortunately, if you’re not interested in surgical procedures, there are plenty of non-invasive in-office treatments, skincare products, massage methods, and facial tools that can help reduce the appearance of submental fullness without going under the knife. Read ahead to check out some of your best options for reducing a double chin without surgery or lipo.

Non-Invasive In-Office Treatments

CoolSculpting

While CoolSculpting Elite is most commonly used for patients looking to reduce subcutaneous fat (the soft fat you can poke that does not surround the organs) in the abdomen, the in-office procedure is now also used to reduce submental fat for qualifying candidates. CoolSculpting is a non-invasive, relatively painless treatment that harnesses Cryolipolysis, a technology that uses targeted cold therapy to freeze and kill fat cells, which, in many cases, can result in permanent fat reduction in the treated region.

“CoolSculpting Elite targets subcutaneous fat, which is the fat layer right under the skin’s surface. This is the fat layer that you can pinch and can be suctioned into any one of the seven CoolSculpting Elite applicators,” says board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of SkinDC, Dr. Terrence Keaney, MD, FAAD. Thanks to a surge of patients looking to treat the chin area, CoolSculpting Elite now has applicators small enough to treat the submental region, though eligibility will need to be evaluated and discussed with your provider.

Unlike surgical remedies, treating the chin region with CoolSculpting Elite can take as little as 45 minutes per session and requires no downtime afterward. “One of the applicators is placed on the targeted area (in this case, the chin) [for] approximately 45 minutes. Your body naturally begins to gather those dead fat cells and processes them out of the body as waste,” says Dr. Keaney. While some patients see a modest improvement with just one treatment, Dr. Keaney recommends undergoing at least two sessions to reap the full benefits. If you have a special event you’re prepping for, he suggests talking to your provider and beginning treatments as far as six months prior.

Injectables

While both neuromodulators like Botox and dermal fillers can be used to help create a slimmer facial profile overall, Kybella is the only FDA-approved injectable for dissolving fat around and under the chin. Dr. Keaney uses both CoolSculpting Elite and Kybella (a deoxycholic acid injection) in his practice for reducing submental fat.

“When it comes to Kybella, I prefer to use it for small pockets of submental adipose that are too small to fit in a CoolSculpting Elite applicator,” he says. And, while both CoolSculpting and Kybella can often yield long-lasting and even permanent results, he emphasizes the importance of maintenance of results with lifestyle choices like diet and exercise and adhering to a solid skincare routine to help keep the area lifted and contoured.

Radiofrequency (RF) Treatments

You may also consider a variety of in-clinic, minimally-invasive treatments, including radiofrequency treatments that burn fat and tighten the skin for a more sculpted and lifted look. Some popular treatments of this kind include Morpheus8 and NuEra Tight.

At-Home Treatments

While in-office procedures and treatments can oftentimes offer patients permanent and instant results, there are ways to help reduce submental fat and sagging skin without a trip to the dermatologist, plastic surgeon, or aesthetician.

Gua Sha

Gua Sha massage can help chisel your chin, jawline, and cheekbones by promoting lymphatic drainage and boosting circulation (which can help expel retained fluids, causing the look of a double chin).

Facial Yoga/Facial Massage

Yes, facial yoga is now a thing—and there are now fitness tools to accompany your facial flow. Just like regular exercise for our bodies, facial yoga can help keep the muscles lifted and toned, which in turn helps keep a double chin at bay. FaceGym has studios in several cities, offering specialized “workouts” for your personalized needs. If you can’t make it to a FaceGym studio, the brand also offers a slew of at-home tools and devices to help you work out your facial muscles from home, including the adorable weighted facial fitness ball (which also may help with jawline tension and pain from clenching) below.

Microcurrent Devices

While research is inconclusive overall, and it’a unlikely that handheld microcurrent devices are not able to melt, freeze, or alter fat on your chin, face, and other areas, microcurrent therapy (which emulates the body’s natural ionic processes) can help reduce the look of a double chin by sculpting the muscles and lifting sagging skin. NuFace is the gold standard for at-home microcurrent therapy, and this Trinity Start Set starter set has everything you need to lift, sculpt, and snatch your double chin, jawline, cheekbones, neck, and forehead.

