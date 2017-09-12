How to Watch Apple’s September iPhone Event Live Stream

The Apple special event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12th is set to reveal the new iPhone, and will be broadcast live from the Steve Jobs Theater at the new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Apple’s event marks the tenth anniversary of the launch of original iPhone, signaling an anticipated unveiling of a fancier—and more costly—model. The tech giant is also expected to roll out iOS 11, a new operating system for the mobile device, and is set to have new features for the its current line of iPads.

How to watch the September 12 Apple X Special Event

The event will be streamed live at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Apple’s website.

You can only stream Apple events on Safari browsers; Apple does not allow live streams on Chrome or Firefox browsers. To watch, open the Apple stream in Safari on a Mac, iPhone, iPad or download the Apple Events app for Apple TV. To watch on a PC, use the Microsoft Edge browser.