How to Watch CNN and Obama’s ‘Guns in America’ Town Hall Live Stream Online

In the wake of his executive actions expanding background checks on gun purchases and attempting to close the so-called "gun show loophole," President Obama will join CNN's Anderson Cooper for an hour-long discussion titled "Guns in America."

The town hall event will take place at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, and starts at 8 p.m. ET. The president will discuss gun issues with Cooper in addition to taking questions from the audience which, according to CNN, will include activists on both sides of the gun debate. Although the National Rifle Association declined to participate in any official capacity, members of America's leading gun lobby will be in attendance.

For those without a television, the event will be available for viewing online via CNNGo's live stream or via the network's mobile, Apple TV, or Roku apps. All of those options will require authentication of a cable subscription to access.

Virginia's ABC 8News will also carry the event live on its website, WRIC.com.

SiriusXM subscribers can listen to the town hall live on the CNN simulcast, located on channel 116.