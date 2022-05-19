Here’s How to Watch the Upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore Fight

Legendary boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather is getting back into the ring in an exhibition match this Saturday, May 21. The former five-division champion is taking on relatively unknown former boxer Don Moore who, to his credit, also retired from his professional career undefeated. The fight is set to take place in Dubai on a helipad at the top of the Burj Al Arab Hotel. That’s right, the fight is going to be hundreds of feet in the air on a helipad near the top of a hotel.

You can watch the fight at 2 pm EDT on FITE TV. In addition to the main event, there are several matches on the undercard including an exhibition boxing match featuring UFC legend Anderson Silva taking on Bruno Machado.

This is not the first exhibition match that Mayweather has fought in since retiring from boxing back in 2017. After retiring, Mayweather fought Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, whom he knocked out in the first round of the fight. He most recently fought Youtuber and media personality Logan Paul, in 2021 for 8 rounds after which no winner was chosen. This will be Mayweather’s third exhibition fight.

The fight might simply be another exhibition, but Floyd Mayweather is still one of the greats and the sheer spectacle of seeing him fight on a helipad in Dubai is certainly worth checking out.

