How to Watch The New Docuseries ‘House of Hammer’

After the harrowing and truly odd information about Armie Hammer’s alleged cannibalism came to light, the Hollywood actor saw his presence in the limelight begin to diminish. However, while Hammer began getting the cold shoulder in the entertainment world, more and more people began diving into research about him and his family.

The new docuseries, House of Hammer, looks to uncover not only the alleged sexual abuse that Armie Hammer has been a part of but also the dark legacy of his entire family. Throughout House of Hammer, the audience will get testimonies and stories from many of Hammer’s ex-girlfriends who stepped forward with stories of sexual assault following the initial allegations as well as information from Casey Hammer, a member of the Hammer family. The new docuseries has been released as of September 2, with all three episodes now live for streaming.

You can watch all of the episodes of House of Hammer on Discovery+, the Discovery Channel’s streaming service. In addition to Discovery shows, the streaming service also offers content from TLC, Animal Planet, Lifetime, Food Network and a number of original programs like House of Hammer.

