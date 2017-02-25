How to Watch Live Stream 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards

If you really can’t wait for the Academy Awards on Sunday night, tide yourself over with the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Hosted by comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney—whose chemistry shone on stage in Oh, Hello on Broadway—and featuring Jessica Chastain, David Oyelowo, Danny McBride, Jon Hamm, and many others as presenters, the 32nd iteration of this indie awards show is set for Saturday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m. ET.

While the Independent Film Spirit Awards may not be the most prestigious night on the film awards calendar, by highlighting artist-driven independent films, it will zero in on some of the year’s criminally overlooked movies, like American Honey and The Fits—up for “Best Feature” and “Best First Feature,” respectively.

Other nominees include fan favorites like Manchester By the Sea, Moonlight, and Jackie—all vying for “Best Feature”—as well as lesser-known films from the past year, like director Robert Eggers’s The Witch and documentaries like Ava DuVernay’s Netflix doc, 13th.

Honoring breakout performances, beautifully written and compelling scripts, and feats of independent filmmaking, this year’s Spirit Awards stand up as more than just a preview for the Oscars. “Looking at the all films this year, it’s clear that artist-driven film is alive and well,” president of Film Independent, Josh Welsh, said in a press release.

It’s sure to be a fun-filled evening, so don’t miss a minute of it. Here’s how to live stream the Spirit Awards from beginning to end.

How to Live Stream the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 25, the awards show will air live on IFC. Those with a cable login can live stream the show from start to finish at IFC.com.

Those without a cable login can make use of indie movie streaming service Sundance Now’s 7-day free trial to watch the show in real time Saturday night. The streaming service can be accessed via the web, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast. You can find even more ways to stream using Cut Cable Today’s guide.

There will also be an archived version of the show on Sundance Now and an On-Demand version of the show on IFC.com by Tuesday, Feb. 28, for those who miss the live show.

Indie fans can also keep up with the action by following on Twitter and Facebook. Film Independent will also share clips from the awards show on their YouTube channel.

You can also find a full list of nominees here.