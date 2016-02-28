How to Watch the 2016 Oscars Live Stream Online

Get ready for the biggest night in Hollywood!

Which films will surprise viewers and take home the golden statue? Which big picture will take home the big "Best Picture" prize? Will Leonardo DiCaprio win his first Academy Award? All will be revealed tonight.

The 2016 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, February 28, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on the ABC broadcast network. Chris Rock will host the affair, with additional presentations from Vice President Joe Biden, and Hollywood stars like J.J. Abrams, Whoopi Goldberg, Olivia Munn, and Cate Blanchett. Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, and The Weeknd will perform musical numbers.

The Revenant leads the pack with 12 nominations, while Mad Max: Fury Road is right behind with 10 nods. DiCaprio is favored to win the best acting prize for his turn in the former.

Those without a television can check out the action live via the Oscars website, or via ABC.com. Both options require cable provider authentification and logins.

If you don't have a computer available for live-streaming, then check out the WATCH ABC app, available on most tablet, mobile, and streaming devices like iOS, Android, Apple TV, and Roku.