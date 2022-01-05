Here's How to Watch 'The Bachelor' 2022 Without Cable

Ever since The Bachelor (and The Bachelorette, of course) made its way to the silver screen back in 2002, the reality TV show franchise has become America’s favorite guilty pleasure to binge-watch on Monday nights. In fact, the series’ viral following has even prompted tons of spin-offs including the Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Pad to satisfy fans who just can’t seem to get enough.

Now, The Bachelor 2022 (season 26) is finally here, premiering on ABC on January 3rd. Of course, since so many of us have cut the cord, it’s left fans of the scandalous show wondering how to watch The Bachelor without cable. Fortunately, we’ve got the answers on how to watch the show online for free or at least, at a very cheap price.

We’re not here to serve any spoilers, but let’s just say if you missed the two-hour-long episode one of steamy Season 26, you’re definitely going to want to catch up ASAP before next Monday’s episode featuring Clayton Echard. Here’s exactly how to watch The Bachelor 2022 online without cable, using affordable streaming services including Sling TV (from $35 to $60 a month) and FuboTV (cost is $64.99 per month), and Hulu (which costs only $5.99 a month for their ad-supported plan and $11.99 for their ad-free plan). With Hulu, you do have to wait for the following day to watch, so this may not be the best choice for anxious fans.

Watch 'The Bachelor' Season 26 on Sling TV Buy at SlingTV $ 35

Watch 'The Bachelor' Season 26 on FuboTV Buy at FuboTV $ 64.99

Watch 'The Bachelor' Season 26 on Hulu Buy at Hulu $ 5.99

