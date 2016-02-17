How to Watch the Live Stream of MSNBC's Trump Town Hall

Donald Trump will appear Wednesday evening in an MSNBC-hosted South Carolina town hall, airing opposite CNN'scandidate forum in the same state.

Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski will moderate the event, which begins at 8 p.m. ET, and will feature audience questions along with a conversation between the Republican frontrunner and his two hosts.

The news channel will live stream the event on MSNBC Live, which will require authentication from a cable provider.

Trump's participation in the MSNBC forum is seen by some as a strategic move by both the candidate and the cable channel, as Trump's main rivals Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio will be in Wednesday evening's CNN event, and Trump himself is considered the biggest ratings draw of all candidates.

Conversely, the event has come under intense scrutiny as many media watchers consider the Morning Joe hosts to be "too close" to Trump—giving him more airtime than any other cable morning show, and frequently referring to their personal relationships.

The forum will simulcast on satellite radio SiriusXM channel 117.