Here’s How to Watch UFC 270 Ngannou VS.Gane Without Cable

The first UFC event of 2022 is finally here, and it’s not going to be one you’ll want to miss. On Saturday, January 22 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane will be live-streamed from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The event will feature two championship bouts—Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title and Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight title.

Here’s the full schedule:

Main Card: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Prelims: 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

Early Prelims: 6:15 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Unfortunately, this battle will not be available to watch on traditional cable TV, so if you’re planning to tune in this weekend, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got access ahead of time. The UFC is now exclusively partnered with ESPN, and in order to watch the big fight, you’ll need access to pay-per-view via ESPN+ (which means you’ll need to subscribe to ESPN+).

If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you can order the UFC main card for $75. New ESPN+ subscribers can view live streaming HD by purchasing a bundle of one UFC PPV event and an annual ESPN recurring subscription for $100. That's a fairly good deal, especially since you'll get access to other sporting events for a year.

Subscribe to ESPN+ to Watch UFC 270 Subscribe For Acccess to PPV Via ESPN+ Shop at ESPN+ $

