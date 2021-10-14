How Triple-Jabbed Israel Is Exposing America’s Booster Shot Blunders

Millions of Israelis rushed to pharmacies and clinics for their third dose of COVID vaccine after the country’s health regulators authorized boosters back in July, and the apparent result—four months on—is striking.

For the roughly 4 million Israelis who’ve gotten boosted—that’s two-thirds of the adult population—COVID cases seem to have plummeted. A third dose of Pfizer’s messenger-RNA vaccine has reduced infections tenfold, according to the preprint of a new study that appeared online on Oct. 7. The study is not yet peer-reviewed.

The Israeli booster push is a possible success story, and a model for countries that can get access to adequate supplies of vaccine for population-wide booster rollouts, experts told The Daily Beast. Israel’s experience might also cast into relief U.S. authorities’ own hesitancy when it comes to boosters.