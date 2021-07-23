Save 35% on Outdoor Gear From Huckberry Right Now

Huckberry is one of my favorite places to shop. They have everything—from cookware, to clothing, to outdoor gear, and plenty more. Every time I go on the site, I end up buying something. The good news is this: their summer sale is finally here. It’s rare for Huckberry to have sales, but when they have them, they’re great. Huckberry is taking up to 35% off some of our favorite items on their website and to help you parse through everything, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we could find.

Faherty All Day Shorts: If you’re looking for a pair of shorts to get you through the rest of summer, you just found them. Faherty, makers of my favorite shirts, crushed it with these shorts that are perfect for walks on the beach or dining al fresco.

Faherty All Day Shorts Shop at Huckberry $

Flint & Tinder Lightweight Stretch Chinos: My favorite pair of pants are on sale. These chinos are lightweight, unrestrictive and stylish to boot. They’re durable and will go with just about anything in your wardrobe.

Flint & Tinder Lightweight Stretch Chinos Shop at Huckberry $

Teva Original Universal: I love Tevas—they are perfect for summer adventures—and so these are a can’t miss. These are quick drying, comfortable, and can handle any adventure on land or at sea.

Teva Original Universal Shop at Huckberry $

Herringbone Turkish Towel: This Turkish Towel can go just about anywhere—from your bathroom, to the pool, to the beach. It’s soft as can be, lightweight enough to pack in a suitcase, and stylish enough to use as an extra throw blanket in a pinch.

Herringbone Turkish Towel Shop at Huckberry $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.