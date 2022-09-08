The Flint and Tinder Fatigue Jacket is Absolutely Perfect for Fall Weather

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With fall weather looking like it's finally creeping in around the oppressive wall of heat that has been the end of summer, it is time to start thinking about what your colder weather wardrobe looks like. The tough part for me has always been finding a jacket that isn’t completely useless but also isn’t so heavy that I’m going to start sweating at any temperature above 50 degrees. The light jacket is a staple of the season, yet outside of the occasional hoodie or zip-up, I’ve always had trouble finding something that fits the temperature during the transition from summer to fall. Luckily, like nearly all my fashion problems, Huckberry once again has saved the day.

The Flint and Tinder Fatigue Jacket is the jacket that bridges the gap between the cool days of fall and the genuinely cold days of early winter. Without being suffocatingly hot nor completely worthless in keeping you warm, the Fatigue Jacket serves as a way to stay comfortable in the changing weather without having to resort to something as casual as a hoodie. The jacket has a military-style aesthetic to it coming in a classic Fatigue Green as well as the much bolder Frog Suit Camo Tan. While not as overt at the Frog Suit Camo Tan, there are hints of camo under the collar and on the interior edges.

Flint and Tinder Fatigue Jacket Buy at Huckberry $ 148

The jacket has two front pockets as well as two traditional pockets at the wait, so you can store your phone, wallet and keys with ease. On the interior of each side, there are large internal pockets for holding bigger items. Because of this, I can literally fit all of my belongings in this jacket when I go out without it looking lopsided or overstuffed. This is a major advantage for the situations when I don’t have a backpack on me or don’t want to accidentally stab my leg with my keys.

The fit of the jacket is also pretty comfortable without looking baggy or oversized. It should fit nicely layered over any longsleeve shirt, and the length should ensure that nothing you wear underneath will poke out the back for most heights. Beyond this, the Fatigue Green shade in particular matches well with nearly everything. The army green can easily be worn with just about every major color without clashing heavily or pulling focus from other portions of your outfit. I have worn this jacket so many days in a row with almost every shirt and pants combination that I own, yet not a single one of them looked out of place.

As for the comfort of the jacket, I’ve worn it both with long sleeves and short sleeve shirts underneath and never felt anything rough against my skin. In fact, the cotton has a bit of stretch to it, which was a pleasant surprise. Plus, because of this stretch and the button cuffs, you can actually easily roll up the sleeves as well if the weather warms up during the day or you wanna rock a slightly more punk rock look.

The Flint and Tinder Fatigue Jacket is on a slightly thinner side, so once the true cold comes in, you’ll probably have to put it away until the springtime, but when it comes to the that crisp chilliness at the start of the fall, I don’t think there is a jacket that better fits the season.

