Huckberry’s New Collab With Chaco Takes It to the Floor—the Forest Floor

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you spend any appreciable amount of time trekking along woodland trails, paddling on American rivers or streams, or in just about any town or city in the states of Colorado, Oregon, or Washington, then you’re almost surely acquainted with the footwear brand Chaco. In fact, if you spend a lot of time trekking, paddling, or camping, you may well have a pair of Chacos already.

Now, yes, I know your Chacos are probably still in great shape even if they are well-loved, because these sandals are built to last thanks to their thick rubber soles and rugged polyester webbing uppers, but it is time to get a new pair anyway. That’s because the brand just debuted its Forest Floor Collection with Huckberry, and the drop features some damn fine-looking sandals featuring exclusive mushroom-inspired prints.

Huckberry x Chaco Z/1 "Mushroom" Buy At Huckberry $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Two of the new Chacos have the classic wrapped webbing upper with that single buckle that can be adjusted to secure your whole foot in place— these are good ol’ Z-style Chacos, for those in the know. Those pairs come in a “Mushroom” and “Morel” design, the former featuring brown and tan mushroom artwork on the straps, the latter a deep green and yellow morel-inspired strap.

Huckberry x Chaco Chillos "Morel" Buy At Huckberry $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Also in the Forest Floor Collection is a slip-on style sandal with the same morel styling and a buckle that ensures a great fit.

Huckberry x Chaco Z/1 “Morel” Buy At Huckberry $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

All of the new Huckberry + Chaco collab sandals have a tough Vibram tread that helps you get a grip (whether on the trail or on the hull of your kayak or floor of your raft), all have a comfortable footbed, all have those rugged straps, and all have a fresh forest style. Unfortunately, they’ll all be gone soon since this is a limited run sort of deal. So, if you want a pair of these sandals on your feet, hop to it.

