Give Yourself a Holiday Gift From Huckleberry's Tightly-Curated Fine Jewelry Collection

The holiday season is officially upon us, and while many of us are still hunting for the perfect gifts to find for everyone on our lists, we think it's only appropriate to treat yourself to a little something special this year too. After all, it's been a rough couple of years, and hey, we've made it through, so why not celebrate with a piece of fine jewelry that you'll have in your collection for years and years.

Fine jewelry is often thought of as stuffy, showy, and flagrant, but Huckleberry's tightly curated (and decidedly cool) collection is anything but. Huckleberry's collection includes earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets, and price points range from $1,200 to $30K, but each piece is beautifully crafted (or made to order and customizable) and timeless with a modern edge—case in point: the "Don't Trip" nameplate-style necklace.

If you're in the market for a special gift for yourself (because hey, you deserve it) but don't want a straight-up diamond, look no further than Huckleberry's luxe pieces. Scroll through below to check out some of my favorite items.

Horseshoe Ring Buy at Huckleberry $ 10000

Orange Sapphire Cocktail Ring Shop at Huckleberry $

