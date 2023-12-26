Hugh Jackman Gets a Warning For Strolling Too Close to Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Hugh Jackman said he was caught by security after meandering past the police barrier encircling Rockefeller Center’s iconic Christmas tree in New York City—but was let off with just a warning.

Jackman shared a video of himself walking through Rockefeller Plaza while admiring the tree on Christmas morning, urging his Instagram followers to check out the landmark in all its glory.

“I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree,” he said on Instagram. “It’s so beautiful and not crowded at all.”

Not pictured was the X-Men star’s Xmas escapade beyond the barricade surrounding the iconic tree. Luckily for Jackman, he got off with just a warning from a friendly security guard.

“I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning,” Jackman said in his post.

Five years earlier, Jackman had taken the Rockefeller Center’s stage during a Today show appearance just before Christmas 2018.