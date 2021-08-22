CHEAT SHEET
    Tennessee Flash Floods Kill 8, Leave Dozens Missing

    Blake Montgomery

    Severe flooding in Humphreys County, Tennessee, left eight people dead Saturday and dozens more missing. Sheriff’s deputies told local station WKRN that 40 people were unaccounted for after heavy rains battered the region. The flooding reportedly toppled cell phone service in many areas, forcing rescuers to go from door to door. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency warned residents to avoid roads and keep an eye on news reports, calling the situation “dangerous and evolving.”

