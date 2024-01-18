Hunter Biden Agrees to Feb. 28 Deposition After Defying First Subpoena

House Republicans announced on Thursday that Hunter Biden had agreed to sit for a closed-door deposition on Feb. 28 as their impeachment inquiry into his father continues.

“His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates,” said Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan said in a joint statement. “We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony.”

Biden will appear before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, which Comer and Jordan chair respectively. The setting of the date is likely to settle weeks of escalating tensions over the matter.

The president’s son had fought an initial subpoena compelling his closed-door testimony, demanding that he answer the committees’ questions in public. His legal team argued that the subpoena, sent in November, was not legally enforceable because it was sent before the full chamber authorized the impeachment inquiry.

House Republicans then began proceedings to charge him with contempt of Congress. Both of the committees approved a contempt resolution and were set to advance it to the House floor on Tuesday, but called it off at the last minute to give both sides “additional time to reach an agreement,” an Oversight spokesperson told the Associated Press at the time.

The pause came just days after Biden’s attorney had signaled they would be willing to cooperate if a new subpoena was issued.