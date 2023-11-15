Hunter Biden Asks to Subpoena Trump for Evidence of Political Pressure

Hunter Biden on Wednesday filed a motion in federal court seeking internal documents exchanged between ex-President Donald Trump and top-level Department of Justice officials—including former Attorney General William Barr—that he believes could expose dirty dealings behind the gun charges he is facing.

The investigation into Biden began in late 2018, “during the administration of then President Trump,” the filing states. Since then, “public reporting [has] reveal[ed] certain instances that appear to suggest incessant, improper, and partisan pressure applied by then President Trump” on Barr, as well as Acting and Assistant AGs Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue, to investigate and prosecute the 53-year-old Biden, come hell or high water.

In one example, the motion says Trump told Donoghue and Rosen to “figure out what to do with H[unter] Biden,” and insisted that “people will criticize the DOJ if he’s not investigated for real.” It also cites Barr’s recent memoir, in which the former AG yelled at a fixated Trump, arguing, “Dammit, Mr. President, I am not going to talk to you about Hunter Biden. Period!”

“These confirmations of communications give more than a mere appearance that President Trump improperly and unrelentingly pressured DOJ to pursue an investigation and prosecution of Mr. Biden to advance President Trump’s partisan ambitions,” the motion alleges. “For his part, Mr. Trump has made a plethora of concerning public statements calling for an investigation or possible prosecution of Mr. Biden, both while in office and since leaving, that further suggest improper partisan, political demands were at play, either expressly or implicitly.”

Biden’s motion says it is “clear no measure of charges against [him] will ever be enough to appease [GOP legislators] and their MAGA allies.”

“As anyone can readily tell, it is not just pressure from within the Trump-era Executive Branch that is the problem; it is also incessant, unrelenting outside interference from congressional Republicans and their allies in the prosecutorial process, which is supposed to be independent and free from political interference. Undoubtedly, the current political climate has jeopardized that longstanding and fundamental American principle.”

Biden, 53, is asking the court to force the four men to produce all relevant documents and materials “in their possession” from January 20, 2017 to present, and submit them for review by Dec. 1. Last month, Biden pleaded not guilty to charges that he lied about not using drugs when he bought a handgun. The prosecution marked the first-ever criminal case brought against a sitting U.S. president’s child.

This breaking news story will be updated...