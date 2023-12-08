Hunter Biden Hit With Nine New Criminal Charges in Los Angeles: Reports

Federal prosecutors in California filed a new criminal case against Hunter Biden on Thursday, indicting him on nine charges, including three felony counts, according to court documents obtained by multiple outlets.

The 56-page indictment—the second filed against President Joe Biden’s son this year—alleges that Biden evaded tax assessments, filed false or fraudulent tax forms, and failed to file and pay taxes, according to The New York Times and NBC News.

The indictment reportedly alleges that Biden attempted to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019. Instead, “rather than pay his taxes, the Defendant spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle,” it claims.

The new case against Biden was first reported by CNN Thursday night.

Biden’s tax affairs have been at the heart of a long-running investigation by special counsel David Weiss, who has been using a federal grand jury to gather evidence in recent weeks.

The new charges come just over two months after Biden pleaded not guilty to three gun charges brought against him by the Justice Department, all related to his possession of a firearm as an alleged drug user in 2018.

An attorney for Biden said in October he intended to file a motion seeking to have the charges dismissed on procedural and constitutional grounds.

A plea deal that would have seen him avoid the gun charges entirely—and plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges—fell apart earlier this summer after a judge questioned the agreement.

Instead, Biden pleaded not guilty to two tax crimes in July.

This is a developing story and will be updated.