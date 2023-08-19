California Issues First-Ever Tropical Storm Warning Ahead of Hurricane Hilary
FEARS OF FLOODING
California is under its first-ever tropical storm warning as Hurricane Hilary prepares to strike the southern part of the state and much of the Southwest. The weather system, which is expected to weaken to a tropical storm level before it hits the U.S., will likely bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding,” according to the National Hurricane Center. The areas expected to be hardest hit include San Diego, Palm Springs, and parts of southern Nevada. Local electricity company Southern California Edison urged its more than 15 million customers in the area to stockpile flashlights and battery chargers, warning that the storm will disrupt much of its jurisdiction. President Joe Biden said the Federal Emergency Management Agency had already positioned supplies and personnel in the area, while California and Nevada prepared National Guard troops to respond to damage from the flooding.