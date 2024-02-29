You Can Now Own the Booth Used in ‘The Sopranos’ Finale—But Be Ready to Pony Up

A New Jersey diner has placed the booth where Tony Soprano was last seen in The Sopranos’ finale up for auction on eBay, asking super-fans to bid into the tens of thousands to bring home the iconic piece of memorabilia.

Holsten’s diner was famously included in The Soprano’s final episode, being the place where Tony was last seen before viewers watched their TVs cut to a black screen in 2007.

The diner, which markets itself as an ice cream parlor that also serves food, has basked in The Sopranos fame for more than a decade. It announced its intentions to sell the booth on Wednesday, saying it was forced to get rid of it because of much-needed renovations.

“The time has come,” the diner wrote in a post. “All good things sometimes need an upgrade. The famous Sopranos booth is getting a much needed face-lift.”

The diner specified that the renovation is necessary because the “integrity of the booths are now compromised.”

“They have been repaired many times and this furniture is over 60 years old,” they said. “Obviously, we do not want to do this, however it has come to a point where they are structurally not safe anymore as a whole and we need to think about the safety of our patrons first.”

For fans of the mob thriller who can stomach dropping tens of thousands on the booth, the auction price reached $32,600 by Thursday afternoon and the listing will remain active through Monday night.

Holsten’s is located in Bloomfield, New Jersey, and the booth’s listing says its available for local pickup only. It specifies that no returns are accepted.

Fans of the show have long flocked to the diner to visit Tony’s booth, which is marked with a sign: “This booth reserved for the Soprano family.” That sign remains present in the eBay auction listing.

The booth is where Tony famously ordered some onion rings “for the table.” While it was the filming location of the original show’s final episode, Holsten’s was featured again in the 2021 Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. That filmed starred James Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, who played a younger Tony Soprano